Ballinamallard United secure their Premiership status for next season by seeing off Coleraine 2-1 at Ballycastle Road.

Ryan Campbell scored both goals for the County Fermanagh side, firing home after 15 minutes and then taking advantage of poor defending by the home side to grab his second before half-time.

In between, Jamie McGonigle found the net with a spectacular overhead kick from Matthew Snoddy's cross.