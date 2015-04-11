Institute relegated after defeat by Ballymena

Institute are relegated from the Premiership after just one season back in the top flight following their 2-1 defeat by Ballymena United at Drumahoe.

Allan Teggart's well-taken penalty put the Sky Blues ahead, but Steven Curry directed a header out of the reach of goalkeeper Tim Allen to equalise.

It was a fourth successive league win for Glenn Ferguson's outfit, but Paul Kee's side go down having managed to record just four victories during their entire league campaign.