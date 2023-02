Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is delighted with the way his side dug deep to hold on for a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The only goal of the game came in the 12th minute when midfielder Aaron Ramsey fired into the top corner from six yards out.

The win, which was Arsenal's eighth in a row, means the Gunners remain second in the Premier League table, four points behind Chelsea who have two games in hand.