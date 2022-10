Burnley manager Sean Dyche says the "belief " is still there for his side, despite their narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsey scored the only goal for the Gunners, whose composed passing in the first half made light of blustery conditions at Turf Moor.

Burnley have six games left to save their season and Dyche admitted he was pleased not to face any more of the "super powers" in those fixtures.