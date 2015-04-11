Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter praises the effort of his players after a 1-0 win over derby rivals Cliftonville effectively clinches their first league title success since 1997.

"There is still goal difference to consider but we know the job is finished. This is the culmination of 10 years of hard work and it feels brilliant," said the Crues boss after the game.

"The players have made sacrifices but we have belief in the squad and there is a fire and a hunger in the players' belly," added Baxter.