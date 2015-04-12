Birmingham City teenager Demarai Gray tells BBC WM that he is relieved to have ended a four-month goal drought with Saturday's winner against Wolves.

The 18-year-old winger had gone 20 games without a goal since hitting his first senior hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Reading in mid-December, which triggered a succession of January window bids from Championship rivals Bournemouth.

"It has been very frustrating for me," said Gray. "I knew I had to keep my head down and keep working hard. All the lads have been telling me just to keep positive and keep on running at people."

Demarai Gray was talking to BBC WM's Richard Wilford.