Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho describes his side's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. as a "big win" in a "good derby".

Cesc Fabregas fired home from 16 yards with three minutes to go as the Blues ground out a win against their battling west London rivals.

Chelsea had not registered a single shot on target until Fabregas's strike but now move seven points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table, with a game in hand.