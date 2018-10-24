Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal dedicates his side's 4-2 derby victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford to the fans.

Sergio Aguero tapped City into an early lead but the hosts struck back before the break with goals from Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini. Juan Mata slid the ball home and Chris Smalling headed a fourth before Aguero's consolation for City, who have now lost six of their last eight games.

United scored four or more goals in a Premier League Manchester derby for the third time, having previously beaten City 5-0 in 1994 and 4-3 in 2009.