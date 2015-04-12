BBC Sport looks at the key numbers from the Premier League weekend as Chelsea took a step closer to the title and the relegation battle tightened up.

Chelsea beat QPR 1-0 at Loftus Road, Cesc Fabregas scoring the winner with the Blues' only shot on target, while Leicester City have found the scoring touch in recent weeks to rekindle their hopes of Premier League survival.

Elsewhere, Arsenal became the first side to win eight straight Premier League matches this season with a 1-0 victory at Burnley, and Tim Sherwood's arrival at Villa Park has helped Christian Benteke regain form, with the Belgium striker netting eight times in six matches under his new boss.