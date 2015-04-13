Jason Mohammad is joined by Match of the Day pundits Phil Neville and Trevor Sinclair to discuss the key talking points from the Premier League at the weekend.

Phil Neville says the pressure is "mounting massively" on Manuel Pellegrini after Manchester City's 4-2 defeat by rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, believing the Chilean has "let his team down" with his tactical decisions. Sinclair says Pellegrini looks "worried" after his side slumped to their sixth defeat in eight games.

The pundits also discuss the ways fans react to players after losing a derby and how managers can turn around a player's form, like Tim Sherwood has done with Christian Benteke at Aston Villa.