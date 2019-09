Watch highlights as West Ham beat Everton 2-1 at Elland Road in the semi-final of the 1980 FA Cup.

After a 1-1 draw at Villa Park, Alan Devonshire opened the scoring before Bob Latchford equalised for the Toffees but it was Frank Lampard senior who sent the Hammers to Wembley.

In the final they upset the odds and beat Arsenal 1-0 to lift their third FA Cup.