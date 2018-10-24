BBC Sport's Mark Lawrenson takes on WWE wrestling star Wade 'Bad News' Barrett in this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals and Premier League predictions.

Barrett is a lifelong Preston fan who has trained with the team and invited some of their players along to the WWE Live show in Manchester last weekend.

The wrestler admits he was "upset" with Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney earlier this year, after his controversial penalty knocked Preston out of the FA Cup at Deepdale in the fifth round.

