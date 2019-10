Gary Hamilton says Glenavon's playing budget would have been reduced by £30,000 if they had not qualified for next season's Europa League.

A stoppage-time penalty by Andy McGrory saw the Lurgan club beat Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown 3-2 to secure a top three finish in the Irish Premiership.

Glenavon had led 2-0 at half-time but Portadown hit back to level after the home side had James Singleton sent off.