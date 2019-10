Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers plays down rumours that outgoing Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp might replace him at Anfield.

Klopp announced last week that he will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season, and has since been linked with several Premier League clubs.

But Rodgers insists he is already planning for next season, and does not think there is "anyone better" for the job.