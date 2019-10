Leicester manager Nigel Pearson takes exception to a journalist's question, calling him "stupid", "daft" and an "ostrich".

The Foxes boss said his players had faced a lot of criticism this season and the journalist asked him to specify what criticism he was talking about.

Pearson responded by saying: "Have you been on holiday for six months?" He continued: "You must be stupid if you don't know the answer to that question."

WARNING: Contains strong language.