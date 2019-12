Glentoran's David Scullion scores the only goal of the 2015 Irish Cup final as the east Belfast side beat Portadown 1-0 at the Oval.

The 54th-minute goal came seconds after a controversial moment when Portadown claimed Glens defender Willie Garrett should have been sent-off for fouling Michael Gault.

The victory earned Glentoran a lucrative place in next season's Europa League.