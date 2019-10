Arsenal Ladies striker Kelly Smith says she is "furious" after this tackle from Abby Holmes in last month's 4-1 win over Sunderland.

Smith, 36, needed surgery following the challenge and will be sidelined for three to four months with an ankle injury. Holmes was given a red card.

"While she gets a three-match ban, I, in effect, get a 15-game ban in the league as well as cup games," the ex-England international wrote on her blog.

