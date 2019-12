BBC Sport takes a look at some of the best managerial quotes of the season featuring Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Nigel Pearson.

Van Gaal entertained the press throughout the season with his abrasive style, even producing a dossier to counter the suggestion that his Manchester United team were a long-ball side.

Leicester boss Pearson asked a journalist if he was an ostrich, while Chelsea manager Mourinho praised the BBC for not trying to "suspend players".