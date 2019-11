Manchester City attacking midfielder Steve MacKenzie scores a brilliant goal in the 1981 FA Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

The 100th FA Cup final went to a replay after the sides drew 1-1 in the original tie.

The replay was a memorable encounter, with MacKenzie's equaliser not enough for City as Tottenham went on to win the match 3-2 after a wonderful solo effort from Ricky Villa.