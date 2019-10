Josh Widdicombe and Phil Neville take on Gary's Big Ears in the Football Focus studio as part of the build-up to the FA Cup final.

5 live Fighting Talk presenter Widdicombe and Match of the Day pundit Neville each had 15 seconds to kick as many footballs as they could through Gary Lineker's ears.

Holders Arsenal face Aston Villa on Saturday 30 May at Wembley, whilst you can get involved in the Gary's Big Ears competition using #EarWeGoal.