Sam Allardyce says the decision for him to leave West Ham United is mutual and believes it is the "right time for both of us to move on".

A statement was released by West Ham's owners just minutes after the Hammers lost their final Premier League game of the season 2-0 at Newcastle.

Second-half goals from Moussa Sissoko and Jonas Gutierrez at St James' Park meant that West Ham finished 12th at the end of Allardyce's fourth season in charge.