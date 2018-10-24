Chelsea celebrate title win

Chelsea players and staff celebrate winning the 2014-15 Premier League title after a final-day win over Sunderland.

Final Score pundit Garth Crooks says Chelsea are "worthy" champions, while Martin Keown thinks Jose Mourinho's side made "hard work of it" but deserved to win their fourth Premier League title.

The Blues ended the campaign eight points clear at the top having only lost three league games this season.

Watch highlights from the final day of the Premier League season on Match of the Day, Sunday 24 May, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

