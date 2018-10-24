One hundred years ago, perhaps the FA Cup's strangest final took place in Manchester. World War One was raging across the Channel as Sheffield United took on Chelsea at Old Trafford in front of a reduced crowd of around 50,000.

The game had to be moved from London because of the war effort and many on the terraces were wearing military uniforms - some were wounded soldiers recuperating from their time on the front line.

The match took place against a backdrop of criticism at professional football continuing despite the ongoing conflict and marked the last FA Cup final for five years, as the competition was soon suspended because of the war. Patrick Gearey reports on the only wartime cup final.

Follow all the action from Wembley on Saturday 30 May live on the BBC as Arsenal face Aston Villa in the FA Cup final.