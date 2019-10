Magician Dynamo relives the moment his hometown club Bradford City knocked league leaders Chelsea out of the FA Cup.

Producing their own piece of FA Cup magic, the League One side were 2-0 down before a remarkable comeback saw them win a thrilling fourth-round tie 4-2.

Bradford's fairytale run was eventually brought to an end in the quarter-finals against Reading.

Watch The Road To Wembley on Wednesday 27 May, BBC One at 23:15 BST, repeated on Saturday 30 May at 15:25