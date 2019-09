Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard leads his team-mates in a boisterous rendition of the Toure brothers chant during a post-season trip to Dubai.

Brendan Rodgers' side finished the Premier League season with a disappointing 6-1 defeat at Stoke on Sunday, but Toure has signed a new one-year contract.

Students brought Newcastle city centre to a standstill in October 2013, when they blocked a street whilst singing the song, which praises brothers Yaya and Kolo Toure.

Video courtesy of Luke Quarton.