Prince William tells BBC Sport's Gary Lineker he decided to support Aston Villa as it is a club with a great history and because he wanted to be different to all his friends.

The Duke of Cambridge will be presenting the trophy at the FA Cup final on Saturday and says he is already "nervous" about the game between his side and Arsenal.

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, also says he wants to see more young home-grown players coming through the ranks at Premier League clubs.

