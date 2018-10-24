Watch Gabby Logan's extended interview with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ahead of the FA Cup Final.

In a wide-ranging chat with the Gunners boss he talks about the following topics:

0 mins - winning the FA Cup last year, securing Arsenal's first trophy for nine years

4 mins - reflections on joining Arsenal 16 years ago and the spirit of the English game

6 mins - Tim Sherwood and Aston Villa

7.30 mins - Failure against Monaco in the Champions League

10 mins - Key victories this season against Manchester City and Manchester United

12 mins - Ozil, Sanchez and the finances at Arsenal

15 mins - Management style & his half-time team talks

16.30 mins - Retirement plans