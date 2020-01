Watch the trophy presentation as Arsenal win the FA Cup for a record 12th time after their 4-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

Goals from Theo Walcott, a stunning long range effort from Alexis Sanchez and strikes from Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud wrapped up a comfortable win for Arsenal.

The Gunners had been tied with Manchester United on 11 wins each, but now lead the way as the most successful club in the FA Cup's history.