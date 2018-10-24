Alasdair Lamont presents a special report on the findings of a BBC Scotland survey into summer football.

Three-quarters of Scotland's top-flight clubs said they would consider a move to summer football. A survey of all 42 clubs found 27 would be in favour of examining the possibility, including nine Premiership clubs, with only seven clubs not interested.

Representatives of Dundee United, Queen of the South and Annan Athletic share their thoughts as well as Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster.