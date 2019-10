Members of the Norway team star in a spoof documentary poking fun at the stereotypes associated with women's football.

Goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth, defender Emilie Haavi and midfielder Cathrine Dekkerhaus all feature poking fun at their footballing prowess and lack of understanding of the offside rule.

England will attempt to secure their first ever win in the World Cup knockout stages when they face Norway in the last 16 on Monday.

Pictures courtesy of NRK Sport.