Women's World Cup 2015: 'Shocking' penalty miss by USA's Abby Wambach

USA striker Abby Wambach surprisingly misses a penalty during their 2015 Women's World Cup second-round match against Colombia in Edmonton.

BBC commentator Nigel Adderley describes it as "absolutely shocking", but fortunately for Wambach's side they went on to win 2-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

