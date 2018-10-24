Women's World Cup set for quarter-finals

BBC Sport looks at the line-ups for the quarter-finals of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

Heavyweights Germany and France face off in the first match on Friday at 21:00 BST, with China taking on Olympic champions USA at 00:30 BST on Saturday.

Defending champions Japan's play Australia at 21:00 BST on Saturday before England's game against hosts Canada on Sunday at 00:30 BST.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

Available to UK users only.

