Chile beat Uruguay to reach semi

  • From the section Football

A Mauricio Isla goal gives Copa America hosts Chile a place in the semi-finals with a 1-0 win over nine-man Uruguay.

In an ill-tempered match defending champions Uruguay had Edinson Cavani sent off for his reaction to an incident involving Chile's Gonzalo Jara. TV pictures appeared to show Jara placing a hand on Cavani's buttocks. It was Cavani's second yellow card of the match, and late in the game Uruguary's Fucile was also sent off for a second booking after fouling Alexis Sanchez.

Chile will now face the winners of Friday's match between Bolivia and Peru (00:30 BST) for a place in the final.

Available to UK viewers only

Top videos

Top Stories

Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez
  • From the section Football
A screen announcing VAR decision
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Rafael Nadal
  • From the section Tennis
Robert Enke
Formula 1
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis
Video
  • From the section Football