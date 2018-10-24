England goal scorer Jodie Taylor is emotional after the "amazing" 2-1 quarter-final victory over hosts Canada at the 2015 Women's World Cup.

Taylor scored the opener in her first start of the tournament, while Lucy Bronze added a second before Christine Sinclair reduced the deficit. But the Lionesses held on for a famous win to book a place with holders Japan.

England boss Mark Sampson says he is "proud" of his players for defeating the hosts in a packed Vancouver stadium, which he describes as an "absolute cauldron".

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

