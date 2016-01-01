Catch up with all the best action and the quirkier moments from day 26 of the 2015 Fifa Women's World Cup in Canada.

England suffered semi-final heartbreak as an injury-time own goal from Laura Bassett sent Japan through to the final, where they will face the USA in a repeat of the 2011 final.

We round up how a nation reacted to the Lionesses' agonising defeat, and take a look back at their heroic adventure in Canada.

