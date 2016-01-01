BBC Sport relives England's memorable journey to the semi-finals of the 2015 Women's World Cup, after the team's hopes of lifting the trophy ended with an agonising 2-1 defeat to Japan.

England lost their opening game 1-0 to France, but beat Mexico and Colombia to progress from the group.

A 2-1 win over Norway in the first knockout round set up a meeting with Canada, and Mark Sampson's side defeated the host nation to reach the last four.

England will now face Germany in Saturday's third place play-off, while Japan take on the United States in a repeat of the 2011 final.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

