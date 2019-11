When Ronnie Moore took over at Hartlepool in December 2014, the odds were stacked against him securing Football League status with the club adrift at the bottom of League Two.

However Moore did achieve such a feat, inspiring the players to safety with a game to spare, and he keeps those memories alive with the theme of 'The Great Escape' film as his mobile phone ringtone.

Here he explains to BBC Look North how he came to the idea, and what it means to him to hear that famous tune.