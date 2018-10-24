Watch the England team collect their bronze medals after they beat Germany 1-0 to finish third at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Edmonton.

Fara Williams's extra-time penalty ensured England beat Germany for the first time in 31 years, and secured the best World Cup finish by any England team since the men's side won the competition in 1966.

After collecting their medals some of the players sing the Toure brothers chant.

