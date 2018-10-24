Current Irish Premiership champions Crusaders play FC Levadia Tallinn in the Champions League first qualifying round second leg in Estonia on Tuesday evening, with the score 0-0 from the first leg at Seaview.

In 1976 Crusaders went straight into the first round proper of the European Cup where they faced eventual winners Liverpool.

First round, First leg - 14/09/1976 - Anfield - Liverpool 2-0 Crusaders

(Phil Neal penalty, John Toshack)

First round, Second leg - 28/09/1976 - Seaview - Crusaders 0-5 Liverpool

( Kevin Keegan, David Johnson 2, Steve Heighway, Terry McDermott)