As all-star Welsh sport teams go it takes a bit of beating - the world's most expensive footballer and the man regarded by many as the greatest rugby player.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale teamed-up with Welsh rugby legend Gareth Edwards at a pro-celebrity golf tournament at 2010 Ryder Cup venue Celtic Manor.

And the pair underlined their all-round sporting prowess with some impressive touches in Newport as Wales beat their English counterparts, among others.