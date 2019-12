BBC Sport looks back at five of Robin van Persie's best Premier League goals, as he completes his move from Manchester United to Turkish side Fenerbahce for an undisclosed fee.

The Dutch striker's career in England began when he joined Arsenal from Feyenoord in 2004 for £2.75m.

He scored 132 goals in 278 appearances for the Gunners and has netted 58 times in 105 games for United, who he joined in August 2012.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

