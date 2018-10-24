Manchester United present their three new signings - Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, France international Morgan Schneiderlin and Italian defender Matteo Darmian - at a news conference in Seattle.

Schweinsteiger, 30, has signed a three-year contract from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a reported £14.4m. Schneiderlin has moved from fellow Premier League club Southampton for a fee in the region of £25m.

Manager Louis van Gaal says the new trio must "fight for their position", stating nobody has a guaranteed place in the starting line-up.