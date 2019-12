BBC Sport recaps some of the key Premier League transfers so far, including Liverpool's £29m purchase of Brazil's Roberto Firmino.

We also feature a couple of early moves that might have been forgotten, James Milner's switch to Liverpool and Tom Cleverley's move to Everton.

Yohan Cabaye completed a £10m move to Crystal Palace, while Newcastle spent £14.5m on 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

You can see a full list of all the latest transfers here.