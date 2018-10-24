Weir scores stunning 45-yard goal

Caroline Weir opens her goalscoring account for Bristol Academy with a superbly weighted 45-yard lob against Aston Villa Ladies in their 4-0 Continental Cup win.

Scotland international Weir sent the ball over Jess Myers, with Villa's goalkeeper left stranded on the edge of the area after clearing the ball directly to the Vixens midfielder.

The remarkable effort was the opener at Sutton Coldfield and set Willie Kirk's side up for their first victory of 2015, ending an 11-match winless run dating back eight months.

Top videos

Top Stories

Liverpool celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Aaron Rodgers
Pep Guardiola
  • From the section Football
Great Britain's Elinor Barker (left) and Katie Archibald
  • From the section Cycling
Scoreboard shows Liverpool leading Man City 3-1
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Judd Trump (left) and Neil Robertson
  • From the section Snooker