Caroline Weir opens her goalscoring account for Bristol Academy with a superbly weighted 45-yard lob against Aston Villa Ladies in their 4-0 Continental Cup win.

Scotland international Weir sent the ball over Jess Myers, with Villa's goalkeeper left stranded on the edge of the area after clearing the ball directly to the Vixens midfielder.

The remarkable effort was the opener at Sutton Coldfield and set Willie Kirk's side up for their first victory of 2015, ending an 11-match winless run dating back eight months.