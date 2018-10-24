Watch some of the best goals from Women's FA Cup finals, before Saturday's showpiece between Chelsea and Notts County.

Jayne Ludlow's stunning strike for Arsenal in 2007 features, as does Rachel Yankey's curling free-kick for Fulham in 2002.

This year's final will be played at Wembley for the first time, and is set to be the biggest in the competition's history, with more than 26,000 tickets already sold.

The Women's FA Cup final is available to watch live on BBC One (not available in Scotland) from 14:45 BST and on the BBC Sport website, with live commentary from 15:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 live.

Available to UK users only.