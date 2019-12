Southampton defeat Liverpool in the junior section semi-finals at the Milk Cup while Co Antrim reach the Premier decider with a win over Real Sociedad.

The young Saints impressed in a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Coleraine and they will meet Right to Dream in Friday night's final.

Matthew Shevlin's double gave Co Antrim a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad, setting up a Premier final against Club America at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Thursday Milk Cup results