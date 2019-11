Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says he sees the Community Shield match against Arsenal as more than a friendly, but not as important as a Premier League game.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech will make his Arsenal debut against his old side, while the Blues could hand a start to new signing Radamel Falcao.

Mourinho confirms he has no injury scares ahead of Sunday's game, and explains there will be "no drama" if his side are beaten by the Gunners.