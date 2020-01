Teenager Reece Oxford talks to Match of the Day after helping West Ham to a shock 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The 16-year-old midfielder gave an assured performance as he played his part in restricting the Gunners to few clear-cut opportunities - and he says playing in his first Premier League match was a "great experience".

The Hammers' youth product finished the game with a pass-completion percentage of 95%, the best of any player in the match.