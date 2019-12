Burnley boss Sean Dyche tells BBC Radio 5 live to "keep trying" when he is repeatedly asked about reports he wants to sign Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury.

As the reporter presses Dyche for an answer, he adds: "I've got all night, I don't mind - it's a nice mild night so I'm happy to just wait it out."

On Tuesday, Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi denied a £4m bid from the Clarets had been accepted for midfielder Lansbury.