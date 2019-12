New Stoke City signing Xherdan Shaqiri says he is "excited" to be at the club and is realising "a big dream" to play in the Premier League.

The Potters completed the signing of the 23-year-old Switzerland international from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £12m, with the winger signing a five-year contract.

Manager Mark Hughes says Shaqiri has "outstanding ability" and will bring "a sprinkle of stardust" to Stoke.